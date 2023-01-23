Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.70. 795,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,500,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,114,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,100 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,636,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,057,000 after acquiring an additional 544,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,978,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

