Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.70. 795,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,500,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
