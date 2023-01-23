Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,100 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 320,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,253,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 633,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 218,832 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 170,588 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 418,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 52,817 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of HBIO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 88,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $120.40 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

