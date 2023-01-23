Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered shares of Hawkins from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of HWKN opened at $39.70 on Friday. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $834.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $241.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 1,196.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hawkins in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.