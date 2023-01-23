Head to Head Review: Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) & Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Athena Gold and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.2% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Athena Gold and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -4.25% -3.52% Excellon Resources -97.24% N/A -37.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athena Gold and Excellon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.02) -3.00 Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.29 -$57.77 million ($0.95) -0.31

Athena Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Excellon Resources. Athena Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Excellon Resources beats Athena Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded on March 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

