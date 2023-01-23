HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Up 12.8% in December

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 833,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.64. 914,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,500. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. HealthEquity has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 151.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,277,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,838,000 after buying an additional 769,908 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,183,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 299.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 593,172 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $25,965,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

