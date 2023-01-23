Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $6.26

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.11. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 1,676,816 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.99%.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Recommended Stories

