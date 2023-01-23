Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Up 21.5% in December

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 410,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 25.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,600,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 145.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 151,817 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 133.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 94,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 81,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,612. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $584.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $255.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.93 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

