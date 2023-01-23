Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Update

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HRTG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 78,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.13 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRTG shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 158,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth $2,843,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32,248 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

