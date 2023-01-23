Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,030,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 28,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRTX. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. 2,094,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,393. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $336.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 848.19% and a negative net margin of 220.55%. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading

