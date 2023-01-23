Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,030,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 28,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HRTX. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 848.19% and a negative net margin of 220.55%. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
