Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Hess stock opened at $154.80 on Thursday. Hess has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Hess will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Hess by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

