HEX One Day Volume Tops $5.33 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, HEX has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a market cap of $13.99 billion and $5.33 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00415028 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,674.59 or 0.29131932 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00591709 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.