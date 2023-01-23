Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

HIW opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

