Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Highwoods Properties Stock Performance
HIW opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.
