Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Up 13.2% in December

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $275.30. 3,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $242.99 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The company has a market cap of $590.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.94.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 14.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 20.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

