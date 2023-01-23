HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Short Interest Update

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 358,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Insider Transactions at HireRight

In other HireRight news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,878,907 shares in the company, valued at $130,764,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,878,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,764,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 400,000 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,119,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,765,408.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,615,476 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,342.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HireRight by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HireRight by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HireRight by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HRT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. 69,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. HireRight has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.45 million.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

