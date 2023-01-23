Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.27) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

LON:BOWL traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 269.50 ($3.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,672. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 161.40 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 286.50 ($3.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 228.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.02. The firm has a market cap of £461.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.92.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

