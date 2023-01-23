Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Trading Up 0.9 %

HNHPF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 33,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.