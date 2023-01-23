Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading Up 63.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $138.17 million and approximately $261.13 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 63.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $2.76 or 0.00012153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 175.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00412208 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,610.28 or 0.28933939 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00590954 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.77734997 USD and is up 30.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $172,943,112.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

