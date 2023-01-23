HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Position Trimmed by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. cut its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,349,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 589.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 134,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.60). HSBC had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.14) to GBX 500 ($6.10) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

