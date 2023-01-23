Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Cut to $221.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $222.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.50.

HUBB opened at $224.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.81 and its 200-day moving average is $226.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

