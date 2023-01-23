Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Up 13.6% in December

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

HPP traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,648. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HPP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

