Huobi BTC (HBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $449,539.51

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $22,952.39 or 0.99869400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $894.44 million and approximately $449,539.51 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00414012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,677.00 or 0.29060576 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00588262 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

