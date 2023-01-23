HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $17.32

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $19.10. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 107,918 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

