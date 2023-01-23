HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $17.32

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $19.10. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 107,918 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
