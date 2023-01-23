Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 10,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYMC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $127.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.91. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.94.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 192.29% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Hycroft Mining

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 713,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $527,982.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,681,359 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,205.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,424,168 shares of company stock worth $2,697,128 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,623,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

