iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,600 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
iA Financial Stock Performance
IAFNF remained flat at $61.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $45.27 and a 52 week high of $66.61.
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
