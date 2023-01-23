Iain G. Ross Buys 100,000 Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) Stock

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) insider Iain G. Ross bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,202.56).

ReNeuron Group Stock Up 5.3 %

ReNeuron Group stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 9.85 ($0.12). 1,637,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,468. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. ReNeuron Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.50 ($0.54). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.59. The stock has a market cap of £5.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

