Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Update

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE IBER traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ibere Pharmaceuticals

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBER. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $250,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $398,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $698,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

