Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 886,300 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 285,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,609. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.59). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.15%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -555.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IEP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 89.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

