ICON Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $192.47 million and $8.64 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 945,173,595 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://icon.community."

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

