Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 2.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $862,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,017,000 after acquiring an additional 159,420 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,959,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.84.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.13. 101,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.68. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

