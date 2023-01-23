iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 897,500 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 836,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMedia Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 44.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 48,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 32.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,312,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 324,537 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

IMBI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. 10,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.39. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.43%. On average, analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

Featured Stories

