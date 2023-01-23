Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Down 4%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.36. 155,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 197,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $634.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Immatics had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Analysts predict that Immatics will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immatics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

