Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Down 4%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.36. 155,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 197,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.
Immatics Stock Down 4.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $634.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Immatics had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Analysts predict that Immatics will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
