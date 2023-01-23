Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 11.99% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

IMH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,771. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

