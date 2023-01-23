Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Imperial Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of IMPPP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.90. 1,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.
About Imperial Petroleum
