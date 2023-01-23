Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IMPPP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.90. 1,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

