Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 7,292 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.78. 287,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

