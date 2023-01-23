Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.87. 4,237,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,713,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $271.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

