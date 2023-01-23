Independent Advisor Alliance Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after buying an additional 476,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,298,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,829,000 after purchasing an additional 228,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,689,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.00. 401,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.36.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

