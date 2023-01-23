Independent Advisor Alliance Has $4.80 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.40. 643,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,896,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

