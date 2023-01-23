Independent Advisor Alliance Has $4.91 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $572.84. 253,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,400. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a market cap of $239.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

