Independent Advisor Alliance Has $7.23 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $400.95. 896,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,254. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

