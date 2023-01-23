Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 101 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Up 0.0 %

ACN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.54. The stock had a trading volume of 229,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,114. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.16. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $360.10. The stock has a market cap of $176.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,761 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,688 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

