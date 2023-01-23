Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.79.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,613,443 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.66. The company had a trading volume of 205,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,996. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $143.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.39.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

