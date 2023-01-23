Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,943 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.79. The company had a trading volume of 96,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,047. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

