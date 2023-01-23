Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.28. 1,215,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,287,215. The company has a market capitalization of $260.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

