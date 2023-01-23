INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Update

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

INDUS Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ INDT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.99. 16,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,964. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $79.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $652.06 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.85.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 49.67%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter.

INDUS Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

