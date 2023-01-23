Informa (LON:INF) Given New GBX 750 Price Target at Numis Securities

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Numis Securities from GBX 650 ($7.93) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has an add rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($7.81) to GBX 650 ($7.93) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 750 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.85) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.15) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.32) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 712.86 ($8.70).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 664.80 ($8.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,432.00. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 488 ($5.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 682.20 ($8.32). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 621.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

