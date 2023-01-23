Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 595,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2,322.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of III traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.14. 120,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,809. The firm has a market cap of $246.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

