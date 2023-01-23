InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7,215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,075,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,886,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,472,417,845. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 68.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of IHT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.