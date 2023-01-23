Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 663.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVREF. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 price target (down from $4.75) on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

IVREF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

