Insider Buying: MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,079,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,803.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MGNX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 519,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,919. The company has a market cap of $360.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 111.57% and a negative net margin of 204.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 692.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

