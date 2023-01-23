Insider Selling: Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Director Sells $656,227.95 in Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $656,227.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,484 shares in the company, valued at $34,805,153.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $142.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.06 by ($0.86). Chord Energy had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $3.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.